Recently on social media, we ran something called the “Resin Roundup”, a March Madness-inspired bracket of 8 surfboards featuring artisanal resin work by some of the world’s best glassers. SURFER’s Instagram followers voted for the board they liked most in rounds and heats until only one beautifully glassed stick was left standing: a Chemistry Surfboards model shaped by Jason Bennett, adorned with the unique resin art of a young talent named Micah Beutz.

We ran the Resin Roundup social contest in collaboration with Dragon, to celebrate the release of Rob Machado’s new glasses (which have frames inspired by resin artwork) and to simultaneously give under-appreciated board builders and artists the credit they so deserve.

Beutz, a 26-year-old from Oceanside, California is a perfect example of an uber-talented shaper/artist creating eye-popping rest tints. We caught up with Beutz to find out what got him into the industry in the first place, how he learned such a niche craft and what inspires him to come back to work in a factory of foam dust and fumes day after day.

Starting in the beginning, what drew you to the surfboard building business in the first place?

In high school I was looking for a job and my buddy got me one at Christenson [surfboards]. I started by packing boards for him, and then started helping with quality control and just overseeing the whole process. From there I got a job in Oceanside at a place called OSI, glassing for Takayama, Hobie, Xanadu and a couple other brands. After that I kinda jumped around to different glass shops doing a lot of different things and learning about resin tints. When Jason Bennett [from Chemistry surfboards] was looking for a ghost shaper, someone recommended me to him, and I said “hell yeah” when he called [laughs]. That was three and half years ago and I’m still here today. Shaping and doing resin art.

What side of the craft do you enjoy most: Shaping or doing the resin?

That’s tough. Probably the resin art, to be honest.

How long does it take you to do a resin job, start to finish?

I can flip a color glass job in a of couple hours. Glassers put a lot of time and effort into making a glass job the way we like to see it. We take pride in quality work, which can sometimes go unseen.

How did you learn to do that? Your work is really impressive.

Thanks! Yeah I learned from so many talented people. At the different shops I worked at I just picked up a little bit at a time watching how these guys were working with different colors. These days, everything inspires me. Everywhere I go I’m always looking at color combinations and paying attention to what looks good and how it makes me feel. I try to relate that to a customer. It’s always different: I never want to keep doing the same things so I’m always trying to learn more about the process and how I can do it differently. It keeps me hungry. I don’t know shit, compared to where I want to go. But that keeps me hungry. Everyday I wake up I’m excited to work with new colors and combos.

Photo Credit: Beutz

Do customers often ask for specific look? Or do they trust you to deliver something they’ll love?

For the most part people let me do my thing. Sometimes people want specific colors, which is fine. But I mean, it’s hard to tell what’s gonna happen with the splash each time, so it’s best to let the artist do his thing. I get excited when an order card for a resin job comes through. Each time is an opportunity to do something with a slightly different style. And I’m still so new to the game, so I have a ton of different ideas in my head.

If someone wants your art on their next surfboard, how do they go about that?

A few ways. Either though my brand, Josh Hall’s shop in San Diego—where I do resin tint for Skip Frye and a few other labels—or Chemistry. I build my boards start to finish under the label SBMB (Surfboards by Micah Beutz).

You work in an industry that is inherently overworked and under-appreciated. How do you feel about that?

[laughs]. That’s exactly what it is. It’s dirty, grimy, dusty and crusty. It’s gross. We work in a hazardous environment. But it’s the love. There are so many old guys still doing it, and they still do it because they love it. They love the art and they love surfing. That’s what keeps us all in it at the end of the day.

And the flexibility to get a few waves, I hope.

Exactly. I get tired of it sometimes. But then I go on vacation or I go on a surf trip and then I come back and I smell that resin coming out of the factory again, and I’m like: “F–k yeah, I’m back!” [Laughs] Honestly, I get so excited to get back to work making surfboards and surfboard art again. I get to make money doing something I love at the end of the day.

How did it feel to win this Resin Roundup contest on social?

It was pretty sick! I was surprised, honestly. There were a lot of good guys in it and like I was saying, I’m still pretty new to it, you know? So to win was totally unexpected, but really cool. I still have a lot I want to accomplish but feel like this is a pretty good start.