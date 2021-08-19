Meet One of Bali's Best Surfers

Rio Waida–the high-flying acrobat you see shredding Bali’s finest setups above–turned heads last month when he represented Indo in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He followed up his performance in Japan by knocking Filipe Toledo out of the Corona Open Mexico. In short, Waida’s having a good year. Born and raised on the island of Bali, Waida has been groomed by world-class waves–and it shows. To find out more about Indo’s rising star, click play above.