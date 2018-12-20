At the start of every season, a new class of rookies is initiated onto the World Tour, getting the chance to shake things up among the top 34. It’s a fresh, welcome change that fans look forward to each year–because who knows, maybe one of the fresh-faced young guns might just be the world champ one day. For the rookies, finally making the tour means they’ve achieved their dreams–but it also means it’s time to prove their mettle on the world’s biggest stage.

Now that the 2018 season is officially wrapped up in a pretty, little bow, the WSL’s number crunchers have officially announced who will be on the ‘CT next year. There will be a few returning names–like Ryan Callinan, Jack Freestone, Ricardo Christie, Leonardo Fioravanti and Jadson Andre–but below are the newcomers who will make their official, full-time debut on the ‘CT. Now, let us introduce the new rookie class of 2019:

Seth Moniz

Age: 21

Hometown: Haleiwa, Oahu

Seth Moniz is barely old enough to buy beer, but at only 21 years old, his name is already known worldwide—and we aren't the least bit surprised he scored a spot on the 'CT next year. The youngest Moniz had one hell of a year in 2018 earning a second-place finish at the Ichinomiya Chiba Open, a 3rd at the Ballito Pro and a 5th at the U.S. Open–results that shot him to the No. 2 spot on the 'QS ranking this year. Moniz seems to be following in the footsteps of one of his best friends, Griffin Colapinto, after bagging the A.I Breakthrough Performer at this year’s SURFER Awards and turning heads for his high-flying maneuvers and his fearless barrel prowess. For Moniz’ thoughts on his ‘CT qualification, click here.

Brisa Hennessy

Age: 19

Hometown: Costa Rica

Did you know 19-year-old Brisa Hennessy is officially the first-ever Costa Rican surfer to qualify for the World Tour? It's true. Her family moved to Oahu when she was younger and they now reside in Fiji—which explains why she handles herself with total aplomb in pumping waves, and will likely be a threat at places with power in years to come. Last year, Hennessy made a quarterfinal appearance at the 2017 Maui Women’s Pro, nudging Coco Ho and Sally Fitzgibbons out of the final event of the season.

Soli Bailey

Age: 23

Hometown: Byron Bay, NSW, Australia

Soli Bailey scored a spot on tour next year with an 11th-place QS finish–but just because he didn’t slide in at No. 1 or 2, doesn’t mean he’s the weakest link in next year’s rookie class. Bailey is mostly known for his stand-out freesurfing performances in edits. The regular-footer’s got a stylish forehand wrap (good for places like Snapper, J-Bay and the Surf Ranch Pro), a solid air game and he’s proven himself in hollow fare as well–he won the 2017 Volcom Pipe Pro, after all.

Peterson Crisanto

Age: 26

Hometown: Matinhos, Parana, Brazil.

Peterson Crisanto came up through the ‘QS ranks with the same class as Gabriel Medina and the rest of the Brazilian storm. But after falling short of making the tour in 2014, Crisanto took a break from the ‘QS and worked his proverbial ass off doing manual labor to save up money to compete again after losing his sponsors. Fast forward to this year, the Brazilian is back in action after winning the Ballito Pro and clinching the No. 5 spot on the ‘QS.

Macy Callaghan

Age: 18

Hometown: Avoca Beach, NSW, Australia

Two years ago, a teenaged Macy Callaghan told her local newspaper the Express Advocate, “I do believe I’ll be a World Champion,” she said. “And I just want to get there already.” After taking that positive affirmation to the next level, Callaghan has officially cemented her name in the class of world-tour surfers, and she’s technically one step closer to achieving that goal of hers. We got to see a lot of Callaghan last year, as she competed as an injury wildcard for the majority of the season–she even made the finals at the Roxy Pro France, proving she’s more than comfortable competing on the big stage.

Deivid Silva

Age: 23

Hometown: Guaruja, Brazil

You’ve likely seen Deivid Silva going head-to-head against the world’s best at the Oi Rio Pro, or chasing down important ‘QS points during the Triple Crown events towards the end of each season (Silva finished 4th this year at the Hawaiian Pro). Silva’s a goofy-foot with a really smooth, calculated backhand style–which will come in handy at Tour stops like Snapper, Bells, JBay and, well, just about every stop contest site, come to think of it.

Mikey Wright

Age: 22

Hometown: Ballina, NSW, Australia

Okay, sure, Mikey Wright competed in 80 percent of the ‘CT events this year as an injury wildcard, but the kid racked up enough points in the process to save himself a spot on tour next year (a controversial move by the WSL depending on who you talk to)–and technically that makes him a 2019 rookie. Wright’s explosive surfing, unhinged style and mullet need no introduction–and neither does his seemingly smart heat strategy. He surfed his way to two third-place finishes, a fifth and a ninth this year, so we’re excited to see what he can do next year with the confidence of officially being on Tour.