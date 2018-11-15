First of all, I think it’s time we all agree that boards with two fins are more fun than anything else on the planet. But really, hyperboles aside, there’s a logical reason why the fish and twin fin are still staples in most people’s quivers–having to due mostly with their engineered speed and versatility. Anyways, Channel Islands just reimagined fish design once again in their now available CI Fish model. In the video above you can see that it does, in fact, look fun as hell. But if you want a little more about the nuts and bolts of the board, keep reading.

Here’s what CI has to say about the new design:

“The all-new CI Fish is our Next Gen "fish” shape—thinned-out and tuned-up for added performance, making it a versatile craft that can energize your average grovel sesh one day then have you screaming down-the-line on clean, head high points the next.

Our CI Fish’s DNA can be traced back to 2005's Retro Fish, which two years later inspired the Skinny Fish—a refined version of the Retro Fish, featuring more user-friendly rails with less volume and a quad fin set-up. This third iteration of our fish family takes us back to a twin keel set-up but adds some subtle performance board characteristics into a classic plan shape, resulting in an update that fish aficionados and performance board die-hards alike can appreciate.

CI pro team riders such as Dane Gudauskas, Sage Erickson, Conner Coffin, Mike February and Alex Gray all say that the CI Fish is faster than greased lighting [sic] and zips through any flat sections with ease.

This new model performs best with our brand new Channel Islands AMK Futures keel fin template. Inspired by a classic outline, they boast a modern rake shape, graduated tip flex and flat inside foils finely tuned for fast, high-performance surfing. Both the fins and the CI Fish are available here and at fine surf shops everywhere.

Built for stock in both PU/PE and EPS Spine-Tek constructions.”