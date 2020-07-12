Your favorite tripped-out surfboard art competition, the Resin Roundup, is back this week when you’ll be able to feast your eyes on some of the most beautiful abstract resin designs by world-class artists and vote for who poured it best. The third matchup features two of the most respected pourers from the East Coast and the West. Let’s meet the artists behind the boards, shall we?

Austin Walker For Wave Riding Vehicles

“Seriously, we can’t build boards fast enough to meet demand right now,” says Austin Walker, who runs the glassing program at Wave Riding Vehicles out of their North Carolina location. “Sales the past 3 months have absolutely gone through the roof.”

Can we just take a moment, by the way, to celebrate not only the very cool name of “Wave Riding Vehicles”, but also the awesomeness of the instantly-recognizable infinite circle of dolphins logo that’s blessed the decks of some of the finest East Coast surfers to ever wet a rail? Even to lifelong California surfers, WRV has always been a renown, core boardmaker. For going on 12 years now, Walker has been getting his fingers stuck together, resin clumps in his hair while creating gorgeous surfboards. For 3 of those years, he’s been the manager of the WRV glassing shop. Any WRV stick you’ve seen parked in a tropical barrel since then, odds are high that Walker glassed it.

Walker’s a humble, hardworking dude, not looking to toot his own horn or talk your ear off. For a little while he ran his own ding repair business, the Ding Shack, and he can still fix just about anything to befall a surfboard as long as you still have most of the pieces. But his time for that is limited, as WRV is cranking out boards for surfers around the world, and living up to the brand’s high quality standard means that Walker needs to make sure lams are clean, crisp and strong – that’s a full-time job.