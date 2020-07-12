Your favorite tripped-out surfboard art competition, the Resin Roundup, is back this week when you’ll be able to feast your eyes on some of the most beautiful abstract resin designs by world-class artists and vote for who poured it best. The third matchup features two of the most respected pourers from the East Coast and the West. Let’s meet the artists behind the boards, shall we?
Austin Walker For Wave Riding Vehicles
“Seriously, we can’t build boards fast enough to meet demand right now,” says Austin Walker, who runs the glassing program at Wave Riding Vehicles out of their North Carolina location. “Sales the past 3 months have absolutely gone through the roof.”
Can we just take a moment, by the way, to celebrate not only the very cool name of “Wave Riding Vehicles”, but also the awesomeness of the instantly-recognizable infinite circle of dolphins logo that’s blessed the decks of some of the finest East Coast surfers to ever wet a rail? Even to lifelong California surfers, WRV has always been a renown, core boardmaker. For going on 12 years now, Walker has been getting his fingers stuck together, resin clumps in his hair while creating gorgeous surfboards. For 3 of those years, he’s been the manager of the WRV glassing shop. Any WRV stick you’ve seen parked in a tropical barrel since then, odds are high that Walker glassed it.
Walker’s a humble, hardworking dude, not looking to toot his own horn or talk your ear off. For a little while he ran his own ding repair business, the Ding Shack, and he can still fix just about anything to befall a surfboard as long as you still have most of the pieces. But his time for that is limited, as WRV is cranking out boards for surfers around the world, and living up to the brand’s high quality standard means that Walker needs to make sure lams are clean, crisp and strong – that’s a full-time job.
The last few years, more than half the boards he’s glassed have had resin color or art of some kind requested. Lots of retro resin tints, which are en vogue right now from coast to coast, but also trippy, experimental work, like the beautiful blue-on-blue number he glassed for the Resin Roundup. Shorties, logs, fish, you name it, people can’t get enough of Walker’s color work on their boards, and, well, he’d tell you more about that but he has to get back to work.
Mike Hurrin for Hansen’s
If you order a board from Hansen’s in Encinitas, California, you should do two things: One, you should get a resin tint at the very least, if not a full-on abstract resin art design from Mike Hurrin, who does some laminating and full artsy-glasser-guy work for some of Hansen’s boards. Hurrin mixes and pours his resin at Color Wheel Glassing, the shop up the road in Oceanside that he’s been running for the past few years. The guy knows his stuff. And the second thing you should do with your Hansen’s-purchased ride is paddle the board out at Swami’s when it’s ready. You’ll be picking the board up practically in the legendary pointbreak’s parking lot — Hansen’s is right across the street from the break.
If you do, and Hurrin is surfing, there’s a good chance he’ll spot your board and give you a knowing nod. You’ll think it’s just some mustachioed dude in the lineup digging your board’s vibe, but no, it’ll be the artist himself, congratulating you in his own way on a purchase well made. Hurrin is like a proud dad, and can spot the boards he’s glassed with unique art from miles away. It’s as if he knows when one of his boards hits the water nearby. The designs vibrate with a frequency Hurrin can immediately sense. Or maybe he just recognizes the design. Who can say, really.
“There’s just something about the time and the effort,” he says of a board burning itself into his forever memory. “I know each and every one I’ve worked on when I see it.”
Hurrin has been perfecting his resin art game now for about 7 years. He’d already been glassing boards, but wanted to get a little weird. “I’d been wanting to learn to do it myself,” he says, after being inspired by some of San Diego’s finest retro resin stylings. “So I did.”
“Whatever happens, happens,” he says of colored resin’s tendency to have a mind of its own. “Sometimes people are really specific about what they want, but you only have about an hour after the resin is catalyzed, and it all gets poured at once.” So, like he said: Whatever happens in that hour, happens. Ain’t no going back. Go bold, go abstract and roll with the result would be Hurrin’s motto, if he had one. Actually, he can have that one if he likes.
