The styles of Mason Ho and Mick Fanning complement each other in surf edits like peanut butter harmonizes with jelly. In Mason’s newest vlog above, Fanning hangs with the Ho family at Rocky Point, swapping waves with one of the North Shore’s most legendary families. Click in to watch Fanning look right at home…at the Ho’s home.

Watch

mick fanning

Mick Fanning Hangs with the Ho Family

