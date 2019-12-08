It was probably 3 years ago when people first started whispering about Vans doing a Wade Goodall movie, which is a pretty long time for people to be talking about anything, considering how science has proven that the modern human brain can only hold focus on something for the length of an Instagram story. Yet anyone familiar with Wade’s career was eager to see what he had cooking. Wade was once an air show ace, a “Passion Pop” progenitor, a beastly barrel rider and an ahead-of-the-curve surfer/creator who did things (like his gritty and consistently great series “Creative Destruction”) his own way. Wade was cut from a different cloth, and you could see that in every line he drew. But then it seemed like he was injured for, well, ever. Besides a somewhat viral floater-to-chop-hop, you didn’t see much of Wade the past few years, and it was a damn shame.

Well, last night at Honolulu’s Aloha Beer Co., a few hundred people learned exactly what Wade has been up to for the past few years, which is making one of the most awesomely intense, pump-you-up-to-paddle-out-like-right-now surf films in recent memory. Lofty airs, wild fin drifts and kegging tubes abound in this beauty, all cut to a highly-propulsive soundtrack of what you could maybe describe as noise rock meets doom metal. By the time the credits rolled, there was more or less a consensus. “I’d watch it again right now,” said Noa Deane. “Saving your clips and taking your time with it like that, that’s when freesurfing is at its best,” said filmmaker Layne Stratton. “That was the best surf movie I’ve seen since 1991,” said lens lord Grant Ellis, who I’m only now realizing I should have asked what he watched in ’91.

While many of those in attendance were frothing for a surf, at that late hour crowdsurfing would have to do. The Black Lips played a show following “Pentacoastal,” people went predictably nuts, and the floor of that poor place is going to need a Zamboni to ever not stick again. It’s good to have Wade Goodall back. His new movie is going to be highly re-watchable once its released. In the meantime here are some photos of it’s entry into the world.