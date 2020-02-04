A couple of months ago, when we asked Jamie O’Brien for a list of the most underrated surfers at his home break of Pipeline, a surprising name topped his picks: Moana Jones. “I think Moana is a force to be reckoned with,” said O’Brien. “I’ve never seen a girl approach Pipeline like Moana, and especially at such a young age.”

Since that interview with O’Brien, Jones’ Instagram has been full of clips of her getting spit out of legit 6-foot Pipe pits. So, wanting to hear more about Jones’ relationship with Pipeline, and the work she’s put forth to earn a spot in the most competitive (and testosterone-dominated) lineup in the world, we gave her a ring.

First off, how long have you been surfing Pipeline?

The first time I went out at Pipe I was 13. I didn’t really want to go out, but one of my best friends, Barron [Mamiya], convinced me to paddle out with him one day. It was an early-season Pipe swell so there was a lot of backwash, and on my first wave I pearled and ate it really bad [laughs].

It wasn’t even that big, but I came in from surfing it that first time like, “Wow, this isn’t like any other wave on the North Shore.” It’s just so much different; so much gnarlier.

Have you been putting in a lot time out there ever since?

It’s only just been last year and this year that I’ve started surfing it a bunch. I’d say it’s been about two years of spending a lot of time out there.

In those two years, what’s been your most memorable wave?

Last winter, towards the end of the season, there was a sick swell, and I didn’t have a board big enough to go out there, because it was second reef. I borrowed Barron’s board, and shortly after I got out I was pretty deep and Uncle Derek [Ho] just started yelling, “Go! Go!”

I dropped in, and it was super steep, so I didn’t know if I was gonna make it. Somehow I did, and then pulled in, and I just remember stalling with two arms because I wanted to get as barreled as I could. I let go and it was just such a nice vision in front of me, and then it spit me out. I came straight in and Jamie [O’Brien] ran down all stoked and told me it was a big one. That felt really cool. And it was right at sunset too, so the water was all colorful and nice.

Speaking of Jamie O’ Brien, when we asked him for a list of the 5 most underrated chargers at Pipe, you topped his list. How did that recognition feel?

Someone actually told me about that, and I thought they were joking, because I thought there’s no way that could be true. So when I saw it that made me feel super honored, but it also made me feel like I have to step it up.

Not only did he choose you, he said some really nice things about you as well, like how you are taking a great approach at Pipeline, and that he can tell how much you respect the wave.

That was really awesome that he said those things. And that’s the thing: I didn’t really start surfing Pipe until I knew I could handle it. I went to every spot on the North Shore first to learn to get really good at getting barreled first. Because you don’t go out to Pipe to learn how to get barreled; you go out to Pipe once you know what you’re doing. There was no way I was gonna go out there when I shouldn’t, which is why I waited until I was basically 18 to start surfing out there. Before that, I knew my skill level wasn’t up to par. I waited until my confidence level was up, [knowing I could] go sit out there with all the boys. I didn’t want to be out there causing havoc, not knowing what I’m doing and going over the falls. Because everyone is always watching at Pipe [laughs].

Who has been the most helpful in the lineup?

All the local boys out there are super nice to me. They’ve all adopted me as their little sister, basically, and I feel really stoked they are so nice to me. But, the ones that have helped me the most are Flynn Novak, Jamie, Mikey Bruneau and Eli Olson. Oh, and Kala Grace and Uncle Derek. But everyone has been great. I get so many pointers. They don’t tell me everything [laughs], because they don’t want to give all the secrets away, but I definitely hear a lot about where I should sit and what boards to ride. Before I was riding a 5’9” every session, which was so hard to catch a wave on. But they’ve taught me about what kind of boards to ride on which days and that’s been really helpful.

They’ll also call me into waves sometimes. The other day Eli [Olson] called me into a really good wave. I was so stoked. He had just caught a wave and saw me paddling and just started yelling, “Go Moana, go Moana.”

Obviously you’ve earned that respect. What about other girls your age? Are there a few others surfing Pipe with you?

I see a few girls coming out, but their skill level isn’t up to par yet, and they’re mostly going over the falls on every wave. I don’t know, everyone just looks at them like, what are you doing?

That’s what I never wanted to be. I’m not out there trying to get attention; I genuinely just like to get barreled, and I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone. I love all my brothers. I just want to be out with them and I want to get barreled with them. If someone takes a photo, cool. But that’s not what I’m out there for.

I’m sure other girls with the right skill level will start surfing out there in the coming years, but right now, I just don’t see it. Right now, a lot of them are trying to learn to get barreled at Pipe and that’s just the worst idea [laughs].

What’s been your scariest moment at Pipe?

I was sitting in the lineup and a huge second reef roll-in came through, I bailed, got so pounded, broke my leash and had to swim in. That just happened recently. That was scary. Luckily I got washed in rather than getting sucked down to Pupukea, because it’s so scary in the current down there. I got to the beach and John John [Florence] was right there. He was all, “Did you just break your leash? Go get another one and get back out there!”

Not too many people get called into the lineup at Pipe by John, so I imagine that felt good.

[laughs] Yeah, that was pretty cool.

We’re starting to see more surfers at Pipe wear padded vests for flotation, and also helmets. Have you considered wearing either?

Definitely. All the boys have padding in their wetsuits and I don’t, and I’m like: I need that. I’m like the smallest person out there: I’m 5’2 and 110 pounds, so when I get pounded, I get totally worked. So yeah, I need to go invest in that stuff soon.

As for a helmet, I overhear the boys all the time talking about wearing them. I should wear a helmet, I know that. But I’m native Hawaiian, so it’s a culture thing. Like, I want to be connected to the ocean; my ancestors didn’t wear float vests or helmets and they went out there and charged. But, I realize you have to be respectful of the ocean, and the most important thing is safety. Plus, I think I’ll be a lot more confident wearing a helmet and floatation. So yeah, by next winter maybe you’ll see a wardrobe change.

There was a resolution passed in Hawaii recently (Resolution 20-12) by Honolulu’s City Council urging the Parks and Recreation Department to include women in all North Shore events (Triple Crown, Pipe Masters, Volcom Pipe Pro, etc). What do you think about that idea?

I think it’s cool. I’m not very competitive, so I’m not too worried about it, but I know a lot of other girls are. The only one I care about is the Pipe Pro [laughs].

And you also brought up a good point earlier: While it’s great to give women an opportunity to compete in Hawaii, there aren’t a ton of women — at least not the younger crew — ready to push themselves in a contest at Pipe. At least not yet.

Exactly. I can’t stress that enough. I see girls paddling out at Pipe because they’ve seen me do it, but they don’t understand: I spent years pulling into closeouts at Turkeys, Rockpiles, Kei’ki shorebreak, Logs lefts…I didn’t just paddle out to Pipe and send it; I put in soooo much work first to make sure my skills were ready.

Remember the women’s Pipe contest they used to have? That was kinda embarrassing. A lot of girls were getting hurt. And I’m not trying to say I should be the only girl surfing at Pipe. Not at all. I would love for more girls to start surfing out at Pipe. I just want them to be ready first.