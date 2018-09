Australian ‘QS warrior Letty Mortensen was sidelined by an ankle injury recently. After healing up for a bit, he managed to squeeze in a New Zealand trip before hopping back on the grind. Watch Mortensen and New Zealander Jonas Tawharu bounce around the South Island’s Dunedin coast, scoring some rippable waves all to themselves in his new edit, “Ōtepoti.”

Filmed by Zac Heath.