Miki Dora just might be one of the most controversial characters in the history of surfing (especially as of late, you might’ve notice, if you regularly consume the New York Times). Stories abound of Da Cat getting into all types of unglorifiable trouble–scamming this person, scamming that person, scamming airlines. Most Dora-related stories are shrouded in a bit of mystery. But no one really knew Dora quite like legendary Shortboard Revolution icon Nat Young, who dedicated an entire chapter to Dora in his latest book, “Church of the Open Sky”.

Full of anecdotes about not only Dora, but many of surfing’s most famous characters, COTOS is the 72-year-old’s 7th book and is a literary time portal into surfing’s past. The book begins with a forward by Pulitzer Prize winner William Finnegan and then moves into story after entertaining story about Young’s travels with Bob McTavish, his rivalry with Midget Farrelly and key players from the Shortboard Revolution.

Young began writing the book while recovering from a total knee replacement. “I was in bed for 8 weeks,” says Young. “You’ve gotta turn everything in life around into a positive—there’s no use sitting around and going, ‘Oh shit, poor me.'”

The result of wanting to keep busy resulted in a 233-paged collection of essays, written entirely from Young’s point of view. We recently called up the Aussie legend and prolific writer to find out more about the book and to get more insight into his relationship with guys like Farrelly, McTavish and Dora.

So this is your 7th book–what makes you return time and time again to the act of writing?

Well, I can’t help myself. It’s an addiction. I learned how to write when I was younger, doing a column every week for a paper for 9 years, so I was used to deadlines and used to putting down thoughts quickly. But I’ve always written. John Witzig gave me a diary when I first left for Hawaii in 1963 and told me to fill it up, so I did.

With this particular book, I was recovering from a complete knee replacement, so I just started writing again. I had all my diaries, so I’d ask Ti [Nat’s wife] to go dig up one from a specific year when I needed a couple key points to jog my memory about what happened.

You dedicated the book to Tom Blake, writing that he was the first surfer you knew “who had a vision for what surfing really is.” What did you mean by that?

This was the second book that I’ve dedicated to Tom [“The History of Surfing” was also dedicated to him]. I think he played such an incredible part, as far as role models go, in surfing. He’s not the type of guy I can talk about in 5 minutes, but all you’ve gotta do is read “Voice of an Atom” or any of the essays that he wrote and you’ll understand that this guy was a deep thinker and had a good understanding of surfing. There are a lot of great essays that he wrote about him discovering that nature equals god, which I think has had a big influence on such a unique tribe.

The title of the book is a Tom Blake quote, right?

At first I thought the title was going to be “Surfing is Not a Sport”, but then after I got into it I realized that’s a bit too confrontational. “Church of the Open Sky” is a Tom Blake quote I’ve been referencing for a long time, one that I heard him say once down at the beach at San Onofre, basically meaning that surfing is a religion.

In the opening chapter of the book you argued why surfing shouldn’t be a sport–why’d you want to include that subject?

I don’t think there’s a problem with anybody thinking and believing that surfing is a sport, I just don’t think it it’s a good one. It’s too much in the eye of the beholder. There are no lines to go in an out of, there are no bloody nets, no goal posts, none of the things that are necessary for sport. I love sport, don’t get me wrong, I just think surfing qualifies primarily as an art form. I haven’t got a problem with surfing competition. I enjoyed my time doing contests but I was glad when I came out the other end of it.

Photo Credit: Ron Stoner

The chapters throughout the book are quite varied–you’ve got one on Miki Dora, one on Midget Farrelly, another about your time in Peru. How’d you go about deciding what you wanted to write about for this book?

I honestly believe it was a process of elimination. With this book, there were a lot of people from Australia in particular that were totally forgotten, or remain unknown to a lot of people today. Like if I mention the named Kevin Platt [a subject in Chapter 5], you wouldn’t know who he is, but the guy was a great Australian surfer. After he moved to Noosa Heads, he turned into a junkie and I’m sure in life we all know someone who has gone down that path, unfortunately. I hope I’ve written it well enough that readers can relate to my stories, even if they don’t know all the characters.

What was one of your favorite chapters to write?

I loved writing the chapter on Miki Dora, of course, because so many people have written about him before but they didn’t have the same perspective that I did. We had been to Afghanistan, Nepal, Pakistan, France, everywhere together. The guy was a scammer. He reckoned that the world owed him a living, in particular Hollywood because they were going down to the beach and taking advantage of his beautiful activity and they didn’t deserve to be anywhere near that activity. He hated Hollywood. He was also paranoid. One time my wife and I were staying the night at his house and when she put her hand under the pillow there was a gun.

One of my favorite stories with Miki was when I was living in Byron Bay in 1969. He called the local pub on a phone that let him dial around the world for free–I don’t even know how it worked. It was like his [fake] airline tickets that let him fly around the world for free. Anyways, the barman picks up and Miki says, ‘Give the phone to whoever looks like a surfer,’ and goes ‘Can you do me a favor? Can you drive up to Nat’s house and get him to come to the pub, I’ve got a bit of an emergency’. The guy drives up to my house and goes,’You gotta come down, your friend Miki is on the phone and there’ an emergency.’ I go flying back down the hill with this guy, I grab the phone and go, ‘What’s up?’ And Miki goes, ‘How’s the surf?'” [Laughs]

Photo Credit: Grant Ellis

I enjoyed the chapter on edge boards, the Shortboard Revolution and how you witnessed board experimentation happening at that time all over the world.

People really loved the edge board chapter because not everyone knows the story behind them and I think it’s a really good story to tell. And as I say in the start of the chapter, everything I wrote was from my point of view. I believe, quite honestly, that a lot of people were on this quest to get closer to the curl and that’s how it [the Shortboard Revolution] all happened.

Did all of you realize what a pivotal moment that would become in the storyline of board design?

Probably not, but we did realize that they [the boards] were totally different. We knew we were doing different things and trying to surf differently than others. All that stuff at early Honolua Bay in ’67, trying to turn off the bottom and back up into the pocket was really different than what was going on at the time. Other guys weren’t trying to turn up into the curl and that’s what Bob and I were trying to do. It was such a different way to surf.

It was interesting hearing about the rivalry between you and Midget Farrelly, from your perspective. The time when he told you he enjoys being your enemy was especially surprising—have you told that story before?

Just at dinner parties [laughs]. That was the hardest chapter in the book to write, that’s for sure. I didn’t want people thinking I was writing about a guy who passed away, saying he was a jealous prick, but that’s not what I was saying at all. Midget had a really difficult upbringing, coming from a migrant family and becoming a surf star. It’s a hell of a thing when there’s someone else trying to share the limelight with you. I think he didn’t cope well and I think that story about him liking to be my enemy, that’s just the way it was. I’m ok with all of that. I really respected the guy.

At the end of the book, you told a story about how you recently traveled to Morocco with your wife and your son Bryce, and while you were watching him score these amazing waves, you realized that surfing powerful waves is a thing of the past for you now. As a lifelong surfer who still loves chasing waves, is that a hard pill to swallow?

No, not at all. You’ve just gotta deal with it. I will never be able to surf the size and volume of waves that I did in the past but I still surf really good waves. The chapter on me dealing with my knee replacement will be relatable to older surfers. There are a lot of old surfers out there that might go, ‘Well shit, if Nat can do it, and he’s 72, then there’s hope for me yet’ [laughs]. I hope it gives inspiration and understanding to a whole generation of baby boomers who are going to be faced with this at one point in their life.

If you’d like to purchase a copy of “Church of the Open Sky”, click here. And if you’d like to attend a book signing to talk to “The Animal” in person, take a peek at the US book tour below:

November 11 – Vissla store – Huntington Beach

November 12 – California Surf Museum – Oceanside

November 13 – Surfing Heritage Museum – San Clemente

November 14 – Hobie – Laguna Beach

November 15 – Hansens – Encinitas

November 16 – Vissla store – Long Beach

November 17 – Val Surf – LA

November 18 – MadeWest Brewery – Ventura

November 19 – Beach House – Santa Barbara

November 20 – Wavelengths – Morro Bay

November 21 – Pac Wave – Santa Cruz

November 22 – Proof Lab – Mill Valley