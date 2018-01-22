Nate Yeomans Test Pilots New …Lost Shape

…Lost’s 1997 movie 5’5″ x 19 1/4″ showed off shaper Matt Biolos’ ability to refine older board designs by spicing them up with modern design elements (it also maybe kickstarted the current trend to ride alternative board designs). Now, Biolos is updating his update. The Redux is a modernized version of the now 20-year-old Roundnose Fish that was the basis of 5’5″ x 19 1/4″. Test pilot Nate Yeomans and that thrilling facial hair that he manages to pull off put Biolos’ new creation through its paces in some dreamy Newport beachbreak setups, and well, good luck keeping that credit card in your wallet.