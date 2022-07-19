While Nathan and Ivan Florence were in the Ments, they went on an absolute swell bender, scoring HT’s at its peak output. Which is no surprise really, considering these two seem to be at the right place at the right time all year long. In Nathan’s newest edit above, the brothers Florence (minus John) get their fill of Indonesian perfection for hours upon hours. Click in and enjoy.

Watch

nathan florence hts

Nathan Florence Goes on a Swell Bender at HT's

More Surfer Videos
Christopher Cloos_Elsa and Tom_Equity Premium Slot_970 x 750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS