This morning the WSL announced that The Big Wave Tour (BWT) is placing the Nazaré Challenge on Green Alert to run this Saturday.

“We are excited about what we are seeing at Nazaré,” said Mike Parsons, WSL Big Wave Tour Commissioner. “We are calling the WSL Nazaré Challenge on for this Saturday, February 10. With a solid swell coming from the NW, we are looking at around 9-to-12 feet of deepwater swell that will translate to 25-to-35 foot faces by mid-morning and potentially pushing 40 feet later in the day. There is potential that the winds might come up when we run, so we plan to start early in the morning and finish before it comes up too high.”

Over the past few months, the famed big-wave spot has been bombarded with massive swell, resulting in jaw-dropping tow-sessions and hard-to-believe paddle-in bombs. While the wind forecast isn’t looking ideal for this weekend, we could still witness the big-wave contingent put on a good show. Current Big Wave Tour rankings leader Kai Lenny will be looking to go ham (as per usual for Mr. Lenny) and the event’s defending champ Jamie Mitchell will be on the hunt for a repeat win.

Watch the live webcast on Saturday at WorldSurfLeague.com