Remember the last Nazaré Challenge when a jersey was bloodied and a jetski was tossed to the beach all within the first 10 minutes of the event? Or a couple weeks ago when Ross Clark-Jones was trapped in the rocks by Nazaré’s pounding surf? Here’s the latest clip of how quickly things can turn for the worst at Nazaré.

In “Double Touble,” from Máquina Voadora, Alex Botelho (surfer) and Hugo Vau (jetski) find themselves in a terrifying situation that continues to escalate for the worst. This 200 seconds of their lives probably seemed like an eternity. Despite solid preparation, training and teamwork, those who surf Nazaré will always be at the mercy of the monster.