Over the course of the past month, we’ve been running “Surf Jeopardy!” — our surfy version of the classic TV game show — wherein fans far and wide have tuned in to flex their surf trivia muscles via Instagram Live. A mustachioed Jon Wayne Freeman has acted as our Trebek-like host, peppering participants with questions from categories like “Kooks”, “Bro, Are You Even Sponsored?”, “Tour Stop Tinder Bios” and more.

The structure of each episode worked much like that of the OG “Jeopardy!”: contestants picked from a category at a certain value (e.g. “Hair Barrels” for $500), were served facts like, “This Santa Cruz wild child once showed up to the Mavericks big-wave event with his dome-piece dyed like a cheetah’s pelt,” and were required to answer within 5 seconds (“Who is Darryl ‘Flea’ Virostko?”).

This Thursday we’ll be hosting an season finale of sorts (but don’t worry, we’ll be back with another season real soon) wherein 12 contestants with a knack for surf history will digitally gather and mentally joust for a shot at the grand prize of a brand-new surfboard — a Firewire Seaside model. The show will go live on SURFER’s Instagram and YouTube at 7:00 p.m PST.

Tune in to see who will win a fresh new rip stick courtesy of Firewire and, in the meantime, get to know the final contestants below — all of whom were hand-picked based on high scores in prior episodes or correct answers in the comment section, some you’ll already know for surfy exploits beyond surf trivia.

Name: Chris Coté

Location: Leucadia, CA

Homebreak: Steps and Shark Park

Favorite Surfboard: Pyzel Pyzalien

Favorite Surf Movie: “Runman 69”

Category Strengths: ’80s, ’90s, surf videos, 540s

Category Weaknesses: ’60s, ’70s

Social: @chriscote

Name: Hendo Bayer

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Homebreak: Law St. / Scripps

Favorite Surfboard: 5’7″ “Churro” by Chilli

Favorite Surf Movie: “The Show”, “Modern Collective”, “Big Wednesday”

Category Strengths: San Clemente Locals, Surf Music, The Goat, Are You Even Sponsored Bro?

Category Weaknesses: Surf Music Above $400

Social: @Hendo_Froth

Name: Sam Crizer

Location: Cayucos, CA

Home break: Morro Rock

Favorite Surfboard: Hayden Shapes’ “Loot”

Favorite Surf Movie: “Big Wednesday”, “Point Break”

Category Strengths: Power Surfers, Ding Repair, Guessing Leash Lengths, Inexpensive Wetsuits

Category Weaknesses: Airs and People Who Can Do Them

Name: Ken Lewis

Location: San Diego, CA

Homebreak: Mission Beach/Sunset Cliffs

Favorite Surfboard: 6’4″ Stu Kenson “Rocket Fish”

Favorite Surf Movie: “Beyond Blazing Boards” or “The Occumentary”

Category Strengths: ’70s, ’80s, ’90s

Category Weakness: Anything after 2008 or Brazilian Storm-related

Social: @hanger18

Name: Matthew Donoian

Location: Tampa Florida

Homebreak: Jensen Beach Florida

Favorite Surfboard: Al Merrick

Favorite Surf Movie: “Lost Across America Vol. II: The Decline of Surfing Civilization”

Category Strengths: Surf spots

Category Weaknesses: Pro surfers

Social: @captainmatticus

Name: Brian Lentini

Location: Shirley, Long Island, New York

Homebreak: Smitty’s

Favorite Surfboard: Donald Takayama “Model T”

Favorite Surf Movie: “Big Wednesday”

Category Strengths: Older surf trivia

Category Weaknesses: Millenial stuff

Social: @acecoffeeco

Name: Rob Kelly

Location: Ocean City, NJ

Homebreak: 2nd Street Jetty

Favorite Surfboard: Rusty Slayer II

Favorite Surf Movie: “Loose Change”

Category Strengths: East coast surf trivia

Category Weaknesses: Surf history before the ’90s

Social: @robkellysurf

Name: Zach Lana

Location: Los Angeles

Homebreak: Shitpipe

Favorite Surfboard: Xanadu “Xank”

Favorite Surf Movie: “Modern Collective”

Category Strengths: Chophops, Huntington hops and Double pump bottom turns

Category Weakness: Non-NSSA Open Juniors winners

Social: @valleygurl24

Billy Gottron

San Juan Capistrano, CA

Homebreak: Salt Creek

Favorite Surfboard: Any Hobie Surfboards, Gato Son Signature Model

Favorite Surf Movie: SURFER Magazine’s “Nueva Generacion”

Category Strengths: Surf history

Category Weaknesses: No Weaknesses

Social: @belly.slater

Name: Fynn

Location: NYC

Homebreak: Jetty in Queens

Favorite Surfboard: Von Sol “Flying Manta”

Favorite Surf Movie: “Wave Warriors 3”

Category Strengths: ASP

Category Weakness: WSL

Social: @smileyspeople

Name: Tyler Allen

Location: Brazil

Homebreak: Po-Ha-Cara yo Brazil

Favorite Board: 11’1″ Kennedy

Favorite Surf Movie: “Swizzle my Nizzle”

Category Strengths: Everything

Category Weakness: No weakness

Social: @tylerallenvo

Name: Who is Alan “Joe” Joseph aka Okinawa Joe, aka Afro Joe (All variations are correct)

Location: Where is Okinawa, Japan

Homebreak: Bowls, Sunabe Seawall (Prounounced “Soon-ah-bay”)

Favorite Surfboard: 9’0″ Harbour 2+1 high-performance longboard, 9’0 Sharp Eye Single Fin, Gale Force Glassing (GFG) Supa-Mini, 9’4″ Joel Tudor diamond tail 2019, 6’3″ FLKLR Surfboards Bonzer, 6’6″ 2+1 diamond tail I shaped with my 12-year-old son Noa, inspired by Tudor diamond tail

Favorite Surf Movie: “North Shore”

Category Strengths: Wilbur Kookmeyer

Category Weaknesses: We’ll all find out when I blow it on the takeoff

Social: @okinawajoejoe

Tune into SURFER’s channels tomorrow to find out which of the above 12 gets to claim a brand-spanking-new Firewire Seaside model (pictured below).