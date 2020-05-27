Over the course of the past month, we’ve been running “Surf Jeopardy!” — our surfy version of the classic TV game show — wherein fans far and wide have tuned in to flex their surf trivia muscles via Instagram Live. A mustachioed Jon Wayne Freeman has acted as our Trebek-like host, peppering participants with questions from categories like “Kooks”, “Bro, Are You Even Sponsored?”, “Tour Stop Tinder Bios” and more.
The structure of each episode worked much like that of the OG “Jeopardy!”: contestants picked from a category at a certain value (e.g. “Hair Barrels” for $500), were served facts like, “This Santa Cruz wild child once showed up to the Mavericks big-wave event with his dome-piece dyed like a cheetah’s pelt,” and were required to answer within 5 seconds (“Who is Darryl ‘Flea’ Virostko?”).
This Thursday we’ll be hosting an season finale of sorts (but don’t worry, we’ll be back with another season real soon) wherein 12 contestants with a knack for surf history will digitally gather and mentally joust for a shot at the grand prize of a brand-new surfboard — a Firewire Seaside model. The show will go live on SURFER’s Instagram and YouTube at 7:00 p.m PST.
Tune in to see who will win a fresh new rip stick courtesy of Firewire and, in the meantime, get to know the final contestants below — all of whom were hand-picked based on high scores in prior episodes or correct answers in the comment section, some you’ll already know for surfy exploits beyond surf trivia.
Name: Chris Coté
Location: Leucadia, CA
Homebreak: Steps and Shark Park
Favorite Surfboard: Pyzel Pyzalien
Favorite Surf Movie: “Runman 69”
Category Strengths: ’80s, ’90s, surf videos, 540s
Category Weaknesses: ’60s, ’70s
Social: @chriscote
Name: Hendo Bayer
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Homebreak: Law St. / Scripps
Favorite Surfboard: 5’7″ “Churro” by Chilli
Favorite Surf Movie: “The Show”, “Modern Collective”, “Big Wednesday”
Category Strengths: San Clemente Locals, Surf Music, The Goat, Are You Even Sponsored Bro?
Category Weaknesses: Surf Music Above $400
Social: @Hendo_Froth
Name: Sam Crizer
Location: Cayucos, CA
Home break: Morro Rock
Favorite Surfboard: Hayden Shapes’ “Loot”
Favorite Surf Movie: “Big Wednesday”, “Point Break”
Category Strengths: Power Surfers, Ding Repair, Guessing Leash Lengths, Inexpensive Wetsuits
Category Weaknesses: Airs and People Who Can Do Them
Name: Ken Lewis
Location: San Diego, CA
Homebreak: Mission Beach/Sunset Cliffs
Favorite Surfboard: 6’4″ Stu Kenson “Rocket Fish”
Favorite Surf Movie: “Beyond Blazing Boards” or “The Occumentary”
Category Strengths: ’70s, ’80s, ’90s
Category Weakness: Anything after 2008 or Brazilian Storm-related
Social: @hanger18
Name: Matthew Donoian
Location: Tampa Florida
Homebreak: Jensen Beach Florida
Favorite Surfboard: Al Merrick
Favorite Surf Movie: “Lost Across America Vol. II: The Decline of Surfing Civilization”
Category Strengths: Surf spots
Category Weaknesses: Pro surfers
Social: @captainmatticus
Name: Brian Lentini
Location: Shirley, Long Island, New York
Homebreak: Smitty’s
Favorite Surfboard: Donald Takayama “Model T”
Favorite Surf Movie: “Big Wednesday”
Category Strengths: Older surf trivia
Category Weaknesses: Millenial stuff
Social: @acecoffeeco
Name: Rob Kelly
Location: Ocean City, NJ
Homebreak: 2nd Street Jetty
Favorite Surfboard: Rusty Slayer II
Favorite Surf Movie: “Loose Change”
Category Strengths: East coast surf trivia
Category Weaknesses: Surf history before the ’90s
Social: @robkellysurf
Name: Zach Lana
Location: Los Angeles
Homebreak: Shitpipe
Favorite Surfboard: Xanadu “Xank”
Favorite Surf Movie: “Modern Collective”
Category Strengths: Chophops, Huntington hops and Double pump bottom turns
Category Weakness: Non-NSSA Open Juniors winners
Social: @valleygurl24
Billy Gottron
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Homebreak: Salt Creek
Favorite Surfboard: Any Hobie Surfboards, Gato Son Signature Model
Favorite Surf Movie: SURFER Magazine’s “Nueva Generacion”
Category Strengths: Surf history
Category Weaknesses: No Weaknesses
Social: @belly.slater
Name: Fynn
Location: NYC
Homebreak: Jetty in Queens
Favorite Surfboard: Von Sol “Flying Manta”
Favorite Surf Movie: “Wave Warriors 3”
Category Strengths: ASP
Category Weakness: WSL
Social: @smileyspeople
Name: Tyler Allen
Location: Brazil
Homebreak: Po-Ha-Cara yo Brazil
Favorite Board: 11’1″ Kennedy
Favorite Surf Movie: “Swizzle my Nizzle”
Category Strengths: Everything
Category Weakness: No weakness
Social: @tylerallenvo
Name: Who is Alan “Joe” Joseph aka Okinawa Joe, aka Afro Joe (All variations are correct)
Location: Where is Okinawa, Japan
Homebreak: Bowls, Sunabe Seawall (Prounounced “Soon-ah-bay”)
Favorite Surfboard: 9’0″ Harbour 2+1 high-performance longboard, 9’0 Sharp Eye Single Fin, Gale Force Glassing (GFG) Supa-Mini, 9’4″ Joel Tudor diamond tail 2019, 6’3″ FLKLR Surfboards Bonzer, 6’6″ 2+1 diamond tail I shaped with my 12-year-old son Noa, inspired by Tudor diamond tail
Favorite Surf Movie: “North Shore”
Category Strengths: Wilbur Kookmeyer
Category Weaknesses: We’ll all find out when I blow it on the takeoff
Social: @okinawajoejoe
Tune into SURFER’s channels tomorrow to find out which of the above 12 gets to claim a brand-spanking-new Firewire Seaside model (pictured below).
