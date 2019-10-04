On their largest days, the big-wave swell magnets that sit along the coast of Cape Town, South Africa–namely Dungeons in Hout Bay and Sunset Reef off Kommetjie–exist on another level of terrifying. Take Dungeons for example: it’s wildly shifty and unpredictable, it looks mean as hell and massive predators regularly patrol the lineup. Only those with than an unshakable courage would choose to paddle out at such a place–and then enjoy the experience.

These intrepid, hard-charging individuals are the subject of a new documentary by filmmaker Rick Wall called “Satori”. Throughout the 50-minute long film, Wall interviews a close-knit crew of chargers who have dedicated their lives to pursuing the oversized waves home to Cape Town, including Grant “Twiggy” Baker, Chris Bertish, Ross Lindsay, Mike Schlebach, Jake Kolnik, Cass Collier, Dougal Patterson, Pierre de Villiers, Peter Button, Andrew Marr, Simon Lowe and Glenn Bee.

Through beautifully-shot footage, archival imagery and conversations with the aforementioned, Wall gives viewers an insight into South Africa’s small-but-mighty big-wave scene. The films chronicles the discovery of Dungeons by Pierre de Villiers and Peter Button, who first surfed the wave back in the ’80s, and gives us a peek inside the minds of today’s most fearless South African hellmen.

