Last week, two-time world champion Gabriel Medina posted the trailer for a soon-to-be-released biopic about his life story. In announcing it (see below), Medina had this to say on his Instagram:

“I met surfing at 7 years old. As soon as I got on the board, the dream came: to be world champion. Since then, I spent most of my life in the water behind the biggest goal of my life. But it was never easy.

“Everyone knows Gabriel Medina today, but few know the things I went through to get here. I managed to make my dream come true, and now I’m very happy to be able to share my story and life path with you!”

Ten years ago, at 16, Medina won the Quiksilver King Of The Groms comp in France with a 20-point final and the best surfing the world had seen from a teenager since Kelly Slater. One year later, Medina qualified for the Championship Tour halfway through his first Qualifying Series campaign (back when the WSL experimented with a mid-year rotation) and immediately dominated, winning two out of his first five ‘CT events.

When you consider the crazy hot start to his competitive career, it’s almost surprising that Medina only has two world titles in his nine years on tour. In fact, most expected him to immediately go on a Slater-esque title run. But that’s neither here nor there. Because the most interesting thing about a Medina biopic isn’t the re-hash of his competitive success, but the chance to actually get to know him.

Think about it: What do we know about Medina as a person? We know he has an ultra-competitive and extremely supportive stepdad in Charlie. We also know he’s a ruthless competitor who is also friends with some of the world’s most famous athletes.

Of course, there’s so much more to Medina than what we see on the surface, and a behind-the-scenes look at his life might just flip the script on the way people view him outside of his home country. Drive like Medina’s is rare; it’ll be interesting to learn exactly where his came from.

If you’re in Brazil (or if you have a VPN), you can stream the film on Friday on Brazilian streaming service GloboPlay. It’s unclear when the film will premiere on other platforms, but we’ll keep you updated.