A few years ago, SURFER did an interview with the ever-stylish Michael February, wherein he shared that his innately cool style (that many of us try to emulate) just comes naturally. “I used to try to surf way more conventionally,” he told us. “But no matter what I tried, my hands went here, knees went there. It was all just stuck. I couldn’t change it, so I just had to embrace it.”

Screen Shot 2018 11 05 at 10.37.55 AM copy The Expressionistic Lines of South Africa’s Michael February Go on a cruisy tour of the 'CT stylemaster's homeland

And it’s a good thing he did. While February no longer competes on the ‘CT, with his effortless flow and lightfooted air game he’s still many a surf fan’s favorite surfer. Vans–his main sponsor–has recently produced a series with February (and directed by Kai Neville) called “Sonic Souvenirs”, a trailer for which you can view above. According to their YouTube description, the series will take us on “an exploration of art, music and surfing with Mikey February. Our first episode trails Mikey close to home journeying up and down the East and West coast of South Africa. A spiritual – almost mystical visual experience with his natural environment.”

The series is set to be released this spring, so keep your eyes peeled.

mikey february surfboard quivers Michael February’s Offbeat Quiver Includes Twins, Mids, Soft Boards and More One of surfing’s steeziest lets us take a close look at his favorite crafts

Watch

mikey february sonic souvenirs

New Series Featuring Mikey February Coming This Spring

More Surfer Videos
LTG_Anker_AMI_3.11.21_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS