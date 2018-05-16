Bethany Hamilton and surf filmmaker Aaron Leiber have been working on a movie for the past four years, which is set to be released later this year. The film will be based around Hamilton’s life story, but more importantly, it’ll be a close look at everything she’s achieved in and out of the water over the past decade. Throughout the filmming process of Unstoppable, Hamilton got married, had two kids, charged countless oversized waves (including Jaws–see below), competed as a wildcard at the Fiji Pro, and as you’ll see in the teaser above, mastered and refined her air game. Luckily Leiber was there to capture it all. Press play, below and above, on the teasers to the movie and keep an eye out for our upcoming profile on Hamilton.