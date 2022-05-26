Back in October of 2020, German hellman Sebastian Steudtner clocked a ginormous monstrosity at Nazare and now–18 months later-he’s officially nabbed the Guinness World Record title for the “Biggest Wave Ever Surfed”. By somewhat rough calculations, the wave reached 86 feet high and will now live on in the record books. Hit play above to watch the historical ride.

New World Record Set for Biggest Wave Ever Surfed

