When it comes to identifying distinctive surf styles, it’s often the discerning eye of surf photographers and filmmakers who first spot bold new approaches and showcase them to the surfy masses. Whatever the requisite combination of style and creativity might be to captivate surfing’s savviest lensmen, it’s clear that Southern California’s ride-everything youngster Nick Melanson’s got it. From starring in a handful of groovy, offbeat Jack Coleman films to a role alongside modern logging luminaries Alex Knost and Jared Mell in Thomas Campbell’s much-anticipated new full-length, the 20 year old is emerging as one of the preeminent stylists in an era increasingly colored by electric young longboarding phenoms.

Landing a coveted spot in front of the lens of Campbell, whose work re-introduced classic logging to the surf world and kickstarted a cultural shift that’s still in progress today, Melanson’s now part of an unimpeachably-stylish pantheon of surfers canonized in a “Loggin Movie By Thomas Campbell”, as the credits read in 1999’s “The Seedling”. In that respect, he’s joining a long list of icons including Devon Howard, Jimmy Gamboa, Dane Peterson, and of course, Joel Tudor.

“At the end of the day, people have great style or they don’t,” says Campbell about what draws him to the surfers he features in his films. “It’s everything in the right place, accessing the whole rail, accessing speed and trim fully. And Nick has all of that. He rides shortboards really well. He longboards perfectly. I think Nick is kind of a little gem as far as putting shit in the right place.”

On a longboard, Melanson blends noseriding prowess and timeless style with lively railwork. He’s adopted a similar competence to a range of alternative crafts, many of which he shapes himself.

Melanson started competing at an early age, hitting the contest scene hard riding high-performance thrusters alongside virtually everyone else raised in the surf-crazed town of San Clemente. But at 14, Melanson got turned on, tuned in, and dropped out, choosing instead to ride self-shapes and traditional longboards.

“That kind of boosted my progression into riding different boards,” he said of shaping his first craft. “It was a 4’8″ blank with no rocker… I put it on some auto racks, because my dad works in the automotive repair industry, and with just a sanding block started hacking away at the thing. I couldn’t turn away from it and just had to keep doing it, it was way too fun.”

“He’s really creative,” says Campbell. “He draws, he makes music, he shapes boards. Bottom line: He’s just having fun with whatever he’s doing.”

That combination of passion and ingenuity seem to be a driving force behind Melanson’s progression, as his rail work and planing skills have blossomed simultaneously. The classic lines Melanson draws in the water parallel his approach to board-building, a process he usually undertakes in a fairly improvisational manner, sans templates. He recently collaborated with Santa Cruz board-building master Travis Reynolds on a board for Campbell’s film project.

“Nick has a nice dance going on,” Campbell says. “He’s so well rounded, which is a quality I find intriguing and compelling.”