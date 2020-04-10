Last year, Honolulu-based ripper Noa Mizuno released an edit called “Soul in the City”, wherein he’s seen styling a Mark Richards twin-fin around Oahu’s South Shore. It’s a refreshing quick hit, set to the tune of jazz/funk legend Gene Dunlap. Just a few days ago, Mizuno dropped another equally feel-good edit titled “Joyride”–3 minutes of fluid, twin-finned grooving that’ll transport you (mentally) outside the four walls of your living room.