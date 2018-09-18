Back in 2012, NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, decided to calculate how much money ocean fun generates in the United States. How’d they do it? Surveys. They just released the results and they revealed numbers that suggest all of us involved in ocean recreation should be making more money somehow.

In 2012, 49 million adults in the US spent a whopping 1.2 BILLION days playing in or near the ocean, and spending lots of money while they did it. To be exact-ish, we spent $141 billion that year alone on everything from sports equipment, lessons, fishing charters, cruise tickets, beach toys, and pretty much anything else you can think of that involves recreation and the sea.

That spending directly resulted in something like $409 billion in income for businesses catering to our watery needs, and employed more than 3 million people.

That’s…a lot.

NOAA took five years to break down all the data they collected in 2012 before dropping this bombshell on us ocean lovers. They’d never attempted such a huge study before--nobody really had--and there was a lot of complicated data to digest.

You won’t be surprised to learn that us out here on the best coast use the ocean the most, at least in terms of days and dollars spent frolicking in or staring thoughtfully at the ocean. The Mid-Atlantic was second, and New England came in third.

Speaking of staring thoughtfully at, photography and general ocean watching were the most common ways people recreated at the seaside.

What does it all mean?

"This study is an important contribution to our understanding of how a wide range of ocean and coastal activities contributes to our national and regional economies," said Rosemary Kosaka from the NOAA Fisheries Southwest Fisheries Science Center laboratory in Santa Cruz. "It is the first study to estimate participation and effort levels, and the economic contribution of these activities, using data collected from ocean recreation participants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia--not just coastal states.”

This kind of info might, just might, allow ocean users and the industries around people having fun in the ocean to band together to demand policies that keep oceans clean and accessible, now that there are hard numbers to get the attention of money-loving politicians.

That’s just a whole lot of money thrown around at ocean recreation. If only it could be harnessed for good.