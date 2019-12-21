[This article originally appeared in our “Scions of Style” feature in our style issue. If you don’t already get the mag delivered to your door, click here to subscribe.]

There may be nothing as undeniably stylish as pumping backside, hands-free, through a menacing tube. It’s an approach that requires a combination of skill, poise and confidence that’s so rare in surfing that anytime a youngster displays such gusto we are prone to deem them the next Andy Irons. Certainly that was the case with West Oz wunderkind Jack Robinson when the slab-hunting teen first started popping up in SURFER’s Hot 100 rankings, and such is the case today with North Shore sensation Barron Mamiya. The now 19 year old has been pumping backside through big tunnels for nearly half his life, and has thus been the subject of AI comparisons for nearly as long.

Last year, Mamiya more than carried the mantle, getting more tubed with more poise than anyone else his age on the North Shore on his way to earning a Breakthrough Performer nod during O’Neill’s Wave of the Winter window. The year before, Mamiya earned a Vans Triple Crown of Surfing Rookie of the Year Award. [Ed’s Note: Barron also won this year’s A.I. Breakthrough Performer of the Year award]

Mamiya’s a prodigy, to be sure. Reared on big surf by his hard-charging father, Barry, Mamiya grew up watching, then surfing with Pipe royalty.

“Barron’s got real surf roots in his blood,” says beloved Pipe charger and dry-reef enthusiast Mason Ho. Though Ho’s a bit older, the two spent a lot of time together growing, as Mamiya’s father was, according to Ho, the “right hand man” of Ho’s own father and uncle, Hawaiian icons Michael and Derek Ho.

“Barry Mamiya was one of the first guys to grab rail backside and let the ass just drag, all stylish,” says Ho. “Before then, everybody would grab their rail and stay over their board all box stance, no ass drag.”

Pipe requires grace under pressure, no doubt, and Mamiya learned early on—from the best—that sometimes you gotta fake it till you make it; literally. “If it’s a super scary drop, I just try to make it look as natural and chill as possible—even though I’m terrified,” says Mamiya.

Photo Credit: Ryan Craig

The Ho family was and continues to be a big influence on how Mamiya approaches surfing. “What I loved about Derek and Mike, besides their obvious style in big surf, is that they were always so surf stoked,” says Mimaya. “And then growing up with Mason, he’s just himself on every wave. That’s the best.”

Mamiya says style in surfing is all about individuality: “It’s however you want to do it. I feel like a lot of people want to watch surf clips and try to imitate certain people. I think it’s more important to do what you want to do and develop your own approach. It’s cool when you see people’s personalities coming out in their surfing.”

And it’s not just harrowing tubes where Mamiya’s stylish star shines bright. As evidenced whenever the North Shore throws a ramp section his way, Mamiya has ample flare when he takes flight. The youngster’s got an arsenal of rotations and tech-y grabs to compliment his heavy water steeze, and he approaches both sects of surfing with an equally cool poise.

“It’s been crazy and fun watching Barron’s surfing progress over the years,” says Ho. “Once he hit 16, it’s been like a raging fire of flaring all over the North Shore. Now he’s easily one of my favorite surfers to watch at all the main spots like Sunset, Haleiwa and Pipeline.”

While the hype might be warranted, the expectations for Mamiya to make the ‘CT—like with previous AI-compared prodigy Robinson—are absurdly high for a teenager who only just finished his second ‘QS campaign. But Mamiya seems just as coolheaded about chasing a spot on Tour [next year] as he does about pumping heelside through a drainer.

“Last year was up and down,” he says. “This year I’m making it a point to enjoy the process more. I love surfing. So that’s going to be my mindset in every heat: go surf and have fun.”

Read parts one and two of the series, featuring Zack Flores and Nick Melanson here and here.