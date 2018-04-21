And Now a Gorgeous Surfboard

Before legendary Southern California shaper Terry Martin passed away in 2012, he made an early-’50s style Hot Curl with his son Josh that was based off the very first surfboard he ever made. “The board doesn’t plane on the surface of the water like a regular surfboard does,” says Josh. “When you see dolphins riding waves under the water, that’s the feeling that the Hot Curl gives. It’s like having a really cool, classic car: you only take it out on Sundays to get the experience of cruising down Coast Highway that a new car can’t give you.”

[This feature originally appeared in SURFER Magazine Volume 59, Issue 2, on newsstands now]