“Now I Can See How People Can Get Hurt Here” Watch Mason Ho and co. tackle the wild Waimea Rivermouth

When the Hawaiian islands are hit with an inordinant amount of rain and weather, the Waimea River reaches its capacity and starts surging into the Pacific Ocean, producing one of the sketchiest-looking river waves known to surferkind. Guys like Jamie O’Brien and Mason Ho–the surfers you see above and below who always seem to emerge unscathed from whatever crazy sessions they have–were on scene a couple weeks ago, when the Waimea Rivermouth opened up and created one of the most hectic and semi-ridable tributary on planet earth. It was far from rippable for the average surfer (“Now I can see how people can get hurt here” Ho said at one point below), but it’s kind fun to see the world’s two most novelty-loving surfers tackle a once-in-a-lifetime session.