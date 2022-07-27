Now That's One Lofty Air

Few semi-disturbing scenes in the opening minute of this new edit, but if you can get past them to the 45-second mark, you’ll see fly-boy Noah Hill launching skyward somewhere in Indo. Then you’ll see him do much more ripping and tucking into draining cylinders, all of which will fill you with an incredible sense of envy. Enjoy.

