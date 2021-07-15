Now This is Some Damn Fine Logging

If you’re searching for a masterclass in how to smooth out your style, look no further than the above edit, filmed by Cole Walton. Featuring steez kings Noah and Levi Slawson, Koby Gilchrist, Saxon Wilson, Mike Stidham, David Arganda and more cutting a rug on the dancefloor of Oceanside, California, “Walon Weekend” is a 9-minute tutorial on how to wield a 9-foot-plus board around with absolute poise.