Taj Burrow’s illustrious career of 18 years as a successful ‘CT competitor has left fans wondering if the fact that he never won a World Title nags at the now retired surf legend. “I don’t feel one bit concerned about not getting a World Title,” Taj tells Occy when asked.

“It seems like you could still make a comeback though,” Occy says with a smirk.

Though the two retired competitors’ desire to get back in a jersey is nil, they still binge watch surf comps. Occy even divulges that he watches one-star events in Japan--how’s that for a surf contest guilty pleasure?

Hit play to watch the two Australian surf icons reminisce on rich careers, family and even go sky diving, an activity Taj seems much more enthusiastic about than Occy.