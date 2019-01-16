"Hold onto your butts," warned Samuel Jackson's character John Arnold in Jurassic Park, lit cigarette dangling forgotten from his lips as he flicked off the park's power supply.

Climate scientists released a report last week that essentially, though scientifically, says largely the same thing: The oceans are warming much, much faster than we previously thought, according to a study released last week in the journal Science.

Hold onto your butts, in other words.

How much faster, you ask? A whopping 40 percent faster than estimated by a panel of experts 5 years ago. The past three years, in fact, have each set records for the warmest ocean temps in recorded history.

In some ways, this is kind of a good thing. The oceans absorb a huge amount of the heat generated by greenhouse gases that would otherwise be raising the temperature on land even more, scorching the surface of the earth.

But that's the only silver lining, and it's not really a silver lining, I just wrote that part to soften the blow of what's coming next.

Warmer ocean temps, even warmer than already feared, means a hastening of the destructive cycles already begun by climate change. Dying off of coral reefs. Entire marine ecosystems imperiled. Quicker sea level rise. More and more destructive hurricanes (hurricanes are, by the way, studied even in the winter, when they are not present, so that future hurricane predictions are more accurate). And all of those things happening faster and with more damaging outcomes.

Sea level rise will increase as water warms because warmer water expands relative to cooler water. We'll see more sea level changes because of this kind of warming, totally independent of ice caps melting and releasing more water into the oceans.

Because of the nature of ocean currents, the warming is accelerated in some parts of the globe, and progressing slowly in others. Just because your local beach seems plenty cold doesn't mean as a whole, the global sea surface temperature isn't climbing at an alarming rate.

"We are warming the planet but the ocean is not warming evenly, so different places warm more than others," said Laure Zanna, an associate professor of climate physics at the University of Oxford. "And so the first consequence will be that sea level will be different in different places depending on the warming."

Why the discrepancy? Well, the 2013 report that scientists had been working with were subject to less sensitive measurements of ocean temperature. Researchers had expected the ocean to be warming faster than that initial report suggested, but couldn't figure out why it wasn't. Until the new study, which relied on better temperature assessments and solved the discrepancy.

What to do about it? Well, burying our heads in the sand and pretending this isn't happening, or is "fake news" ain't exactly helping. Limiting carbon emissions though would go a long way toward reducing ocean warming.

In the meantime, time to start scouting potential surf breaks that like real, real, real high tides.