Open Your Wallets: Surf Ranch Tickets Available

Got anywhere from $90 to $9,500 burning a hole in your pocket?

The WSL has started to put tickets on sale for the Founders Cup event in May, in bunches apparently, and, well, they might be a little more expensive than you’d imagined. Or maybe not. How do you even price a ticket for a pro event at the world’s finest luxury artificial wave ranch?

Well, like this, apparently:

General Admission tickets for one day of the event run $99. Want to check out the whole weekend? Two-day tickets are $150. The sweet VIP life including access to VIP lounge, food and drinks, including booze, and VIP parking will run you $500 ish. Tickets for kids are a little bit cheaper.

Want to go full-on resort vacation? For $9,500 (plus nearly $300 in ticket fees!) you get the full VIP experience, plus a room at the Tachi Palace Hotel, aaaand on the Monday after the event you get to surf the wave, for an entire hour, with coaching, a locker, a videographer, everything. Plus, of course, the pre-party and the post-party. Is that a lot? No idea.

The full teams for the Founders Cup have been announced too and here they are:

AUSTRALIA TEAM:

Captain: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)

Mick Fanning (AUS)

Matt Wilkinson (AUS)

Julian Wilson (AUS)

Tyler Wright (AUS)

BRAZIL TEAM:

Captain: Gabriel Medina (BRA)

Adriano de Souza (BRA)

Filipe Toledo (BRA)

Silvana Lima (BRA)

Taina Hinckel (BRA)

EUROPE TEAM:

Captain: Johanne Defay (FRA)

Jeremy Flores (FRA)

Frederico Morais (PRT)

Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

Frankie Harrer (DEU)

USA TEAM:

Captain: Kelly Slater (USA)

John John Florence (USA)

Kolohe Andino (USA)

Carissa Moore (USA)

Courtney Conlogue (USA)

WORLD TEAM:

Captain: Jordy Smith (ZAF)

Michel Bourez (PYF)

Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)

Paige Hareb (NZL)

Bianca Buitendag (ZAF)

Some tickets are available through Eventbrite, but you can get on the list for potential ticket buyers here.