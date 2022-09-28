Growing up under the scrutiny of surf-obsessed Internet commentators can’t be easy–even for a young grom with a head on straight. Oscar Langburne, who’s been steezing his way through tubes and edits for years now, seems to be one of those head-on-straight groms who is now a young man figuring his way out in the world. In “Wear No Flags”–his new edit above–the Austrailan native waxes poetic about growing up, in and out of the water, and make us feel a bit envious about the lefthanders he finds himself tucked into. Hit play and enjoy.