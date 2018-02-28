Ours From Above

Hellman Ross Clark-Jones has likened Australia’s infamous slab Ours to a gladiator coliseum. Surfers hurl themselves over the thick lip into a boiled face while spectators standing on the rocks cheer for blood. The footage of Ours over the years has solidified Clark-Jones’ comparison.

However, drone footage of the violent slab portray Ours in a deceivingly docile light. Kind of like how a camera adds ten pounds, a drone shrinks a few feet. In Ours’ case, a drone polishes its boiled face. Similar to how first-person GoPro footage will reduce the most heaving Teahupo’o barrel into a fun head-high tuck. Unintended trompe-l’oeil effects caused by a singular perspective with nothing for our speculative eyes to compare too. Nevertheless entertaining though, especially for those familiar with the bumpy shallow surface that is the reality of Ours.

From Knack Studios