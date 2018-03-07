“The Outrider” Announces European Premiere Dates

Jeremy Joyce and Rob Lockyear, the mischievous Brits behind hilarious mockumentary surf shorts like “Freezing” and “The Shaper,” have finished their latest film and are ready to take the new side-splitting saga on the road. “The Outrider” tells the tale of aging shaping legend Mike Strident, whose cringe-worthy fall from grace eventually puts him in the shaping bay with the insufferably-hip surf star Tommy Tonata. The resulting film is as funny as it is poignant in an era when many surfers are more fascinated by surfing’s past than they are with its future. Watch the trailer above and find existing tour dates here, with more on the way.