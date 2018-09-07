If you’re tuning in to the Surf Ranch Pro right now, I’d strongly urge you to put that on pause and press play on the video above, which features a real and incredibly hollow-looking wave. Just last week, a swell hit the coast of New South Wales, providing guys like Owen Wright with ample, ample tube time. Also featured in the vid are Asher Wales, Callum Robson, Kehu Butler, Micah Margieson, Mikey Mcdonaghx, Samba Mannx and Tane Bowden. Enjoy a few minutes down-under charging in nature-generated waves and get back to watching the theatrics going on in Lemoore.

Filmed by Billy Lee-Pope.