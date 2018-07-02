You knew the 30-something brigade couldn't keep it up forever. Taj, Bede, Mick, all called it a career in the last few years, and now Parko will also take a bow and gracefully exit stage left.

He announced on Instagram overnight that he'll be retiring at the end of the year.

"The Pipe Masters in December will be my last event. The fire just hasn't been there for awhile now and I never want to surf without it, so it's time to go look for it somewhere else," he said on Instagram. "That means one last lap of the tour and I can't wait to catch up with a lot of old friends and get a few waves along the way…starting this week at J-Bay."

Parko walked onto stage from seemingly nowhere and won the 1999 J-Bay event as a junior few outside of Australia had heard of. Needless to say, the place has a special pull on the handsome Coolangattan's heart, so he chose this event to announce his retirement. "This is where it all started for me," he said, "and that's why I wanted it to be here in J-Bay to let you know this will be my last year on tour."

He won his long-deserved World Title in 2012, and has a dozen trophies from World Tour event wins blinging up the living room. Parko's also a Triple Crown winner and a two-time World Junior Champ.

There will be plenty more to come, but for now, take a minute to raise a glass to the syrupy smooth Parko, a generational talent, who will be missed on tour.