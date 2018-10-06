Want to watch Patagonia’s beautiful film, “Never Town,” with the its narrators Dave Rastovich and Wayne Lynch, for free? Well, you can this Tuesday night at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. There will be a screening at 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

About the event from Patagonia:

Come join us for an evening of stoke and inspiration at the San Diego premiere of Never Town hosted by famed Patagonia Surf Ambassadors Dave “Rasta” Rastovich and Wayne Lynch for one night only Tuesday October 9th, La Paloma Theater, Encinitas. All donations benefit EACEA and the future Pacific View Academy of Arts Culture and Ecology.

This is a free event, and tickets will need to be picked up at Patagonia Cardiff starting on Thursday, October 4th at 10AM. Tickets can be picked up during store hours up until the day of the event (while supplies last), store hours are 10AM to 6PM. We are expecting a large turnout for this event and tickets will be available on a first come first serve basis for each screening.

The full-length surf film serves as a reminder that even the most beautiful and pristine places on Earth are at risk of exploitation. Rastovich and Lynch calmly call to action between surf segments. “There’s only so long you can sit there and look at the ocean before you have to participate, and it’s the same with activism,” Rastovich says.

It’s not all doom and gloom though. Watch Rastovich paddle into square waves at Shipstern Bluff and surf other remote locales. Dan Ross, Belinda Baggs and Heath Joske flex their respective talents in off-the-grid regions that are at risk too.

If you happen to be in the area, don’t miss it!