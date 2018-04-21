Patagonia just released “Never Town,” a full-length surf film serving as a reminder that even the most beautiful and pristine places on Earth are at risk of exploitation. Narrated by Dave Rastovich and Wayne Lynch, the two calmly call to action between surf segments. “There’s only so long you can sit there and look at the ocean before you have to participate, and it’s the same with activism,” Rastovich says.

It’s not all doom and gloom though. Watch Rastovich paddle into square waves at Shipstern Bluff and surf other remote locales. Dan Ross, Belinda Baggs and Heath Joske flex their respective talents in off-the-grid regions that are at risk.

Above is only the trailer for Never Town but you can watch the full-length film here.