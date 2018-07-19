The City of Encinitas is proposing a concrete makeover for the storied surf spot due to bluff erosion, surfers want to stop it

The relatively short-but-switchbacked trail down the bluff to the Leucadia neighborhood of Encinitas, California’s storied beach and surf spot, Beacon’s, has changed shape over the decades, mostly due to erosion and landslides. However, the most drastic change to the trail may be in the near future.

The City of Encinitas wants to scrap the trail altogether, put up a concrete retaining wall with a faux-wood concrete staircase that would lead down to the beach. Tied into the proposal are showers, bathrooms and a water fountain for the relatively natural beach currently void of such modern amenities and “up-grades.” According to the plan on the City of Encinitas’ website, parking spots at the beach would also be reduced from currently 25 to an estimated 16.

Many local surfers and beachgoers feel Beacons’ switchback trail is a historic landmark that should be preserved and are petitioning the city for alternatives to the proposed plan. Locals want to ensure safe beach access while keeping the area as natural as possible. Locals also feel that if a staircase must be constructed to ensure safe beach access, then it should be out of wood and match the topography of the coastal bluff.

Local surfers are encouraging others who are also opposed to the Beacon’s development to attend the City of Encinitas Planning Commission meeting tonight, Thursday, July 19, 2018 from 6:00-10:00pm at the Encinitas Civic Center, located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, CA 92024.

To learn more about the locals’ concerns, click here, and to sign the petition to preserve Beacons, click here.