Maui Moments

Now is normally a good time to be in Maui. But like its sister island just northwest of it, Maui has been plagued by tricky conditions as of late. The winds haven’t been ideal, Jaws has been bumpy, and waves on both sides of the island have been raw to say the least. But a couple evenings ago, the pulsing swell that was shaking up Maui got its act together and started churning out idllyic lines and dreamy tube sections out at Honolua Bay. Below is a gallery (alongside a video created by ACL Productions) featuring the lucky surfers who scored the small window of perfection. All photos by Aeder