This new edit from Mason Ho, filmed a little over a week ago on the North Shore of Oahu, contains all the great elements that make his other quick hits so entertaining to watch: stylish tube-riding, uniquely drawn lines, a few airs punted onto dry sand and, of course, hazardously close encounters with rocks protruding from the ocean floor. But “Pohaku Division”, which you can now view above, also includes guest appearances from his friend and fellow Hawaiian ripper Sheldon Paishon and the legendary 1993 World Champ Derek Ho. Unlike his boulder-dodging nephew, Derek keeps a safe distance from the ocean floor and is seen ripping the bag out of a few waves at V-land.

Press play and watch Mason, Derek and Sheldon enjoy a few novelty sessions during an early season swell.