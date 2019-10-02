You may be familiar with the now-infamous tech-world motto “move fast and break things.” Coined by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, the catchphrase is also the title of a New York Times best-selling—and inarguably stinging—critique of the tech industry’s preference for disruption and expediency over all else. A short list of things recently broken by this business model: mom-and-pop retail, free and fair elections and our collective ability to ever be bored.

And while no one who has lived in, or visited, an urban area would argue that the state of most public transportation wasn’t already in a state of disrepair, certainly tech lent some disruption there, too. Taking a page from ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft, companies like Lime and Bird took the “it’s easier to ask forgiveness than permission” approach when they began dropping their self-propelled scooters on the streets of Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, etc. in 2018.

It didn’t take long for the scooters to become a public nuisance. Aboard these debatably practical steel horses, users (often tourists) have been known to weave in and out of traffic, disregarding intersections and pedestrians, while being inclined (encouraged, actually) to abandon them in the city streets, alleyways, driveways, etc.

The backlash has been swift and ironically brutal. Viewing these scooters as scapegoats for all manner of modern urban gripes (gentrification, high rents, tech-interlopers), some people have taken it upon themselves to destroy any Bird or Lime that crosses their path. People have tossed them from high-rises, run them over by cars or burned them in effigy. Unfortunately, a frustrated few have also started tossing them in the ocean.

Videos of discontented city dwellers destroying these bothersome bipeds have become increasingly popular as of late. And while scooter sharing services might be ripe for pranking, throwing an electric piece of equipment into an ocean whose overall health is already in a state of decline is neither smart nor very funny.

Weeks ago, @birdgraveyard, an Instagram account dedicated to sharing videos depicting the destruction of electric scooters, posted a clip of an apparently beached two-wheeler, which seemed to have been deposited in the ocean sometime before. The handle, whose bio instructs followers: “if a bird or lime scooter has died, please send us pictures or video so we can honor its death,” added a disclaimer in the comments: “please do not throw in the ocean.”

According to an article posted on Slate, people have also been throwing the scooters into lakes and rivers. The author noted that just last October, “cleanup crews fished out of the lake [Merrit, North America’s largest wildlife refuge] more than 60 electric scooters, made by Bird and its competitor Lime.” Dumping scooters into rivers and lakes seems equally as asinine, considering waterways are in enough trouble without “any additional toxic compounds from decomposing scooter batteries,” as one concerned citizen put it.

We’ll second that notion and only add that there’s enough plastic in the ocean—a crisis level amount, to be precise. And there are certainly more constructive (and viral) ways to allay the maladies of contemporary urban life.