Postcards from the North

Sure, there have been a few moments of brilliant surf in Southern California over the past few weeks, but for the most part it’s been slow going for the Golden State’s southern stretch. From Santa Cruz north, however, it’s been a whole different story. Our man on the ground, the very talented lensman Ryan “Chachi” Craig, describes it thusly: “We probably got better waves in the last three weeks than we did in the entire winter last year.” Click through the above images of some of Nor Cal’s standout surfers, including Nat Young, Noah Wegrich, Darshan Gooch, Shaun Burns and more enjoying some of the most idyllic California conditions we’ve seen all season.

[All photos by Ryan “Chachi” Craig]