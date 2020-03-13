In 2019, photographer Oli Hillyer-Riley traveled to Lagos, Nigeria to meet up with Dylan Graves, Dave Malcolm, Paul Daniel and Dane Gudauskas for the filming of a “Weird Waves” episode centered around the vibrant surf community of Tarkwa Bay. There Hillyer-Riley, Graves, Gudauskas, et. al found a tube-producing right-hand wedge and a burgeoning crew of young rippers who’ve made it their home break.

In addition to surfing their brains out at the said wedge, Hillyer-Riley and the rest of the visiting crew got to know the local shredders, including John Micheletti, the founder of the Tarkwa Bay Surf Club. Since its inception in 2016, the club aims to empower kids in the nearby village through the act of riding waves and has helped raise funds to buy equipment for the kids, provide lifeguard and swimming training and also help feed and clothe some of its members.

Hillyer-Riley, with his camera in tow, documented the whole trip, the images from which you can now check out in his new photo book titled “No Wahala”. A portion of the book’s proceeds will go to the Tarkwa Bay Surf Club, which will provide the local kids with new boards, boardies and travel support, but will also help feed and assist Tarkwa Bay residents who were forcibly evicted from their homes by the Nigerian Navy a couple months ago as part of an operation to stop oil theft along pipelines that run across the island.

If you’d like a sneak peek of the sleek 56-page paperback, keep scrolling, and if you’d like to purchase it to fill that empty space on your coffee table, click here.