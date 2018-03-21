ProTest Demo Days

If you haven’t heard, the ProTest is a video contest that challenges North Shore surfers to bag the best edit riding more sustainably produced surfboards. Submissions for the contest will be accepted up until April 1, but before you get to vote on the best ECOBOARD edits, you’ll actually get to try these high-performance craft for yourself (if you’re going to be in Oahu this weekend, that is).

Friday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ehukai Beach Park on the North Shore, the team from Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii will be on hand with 15 of the boards featured in the hi-fi ProTest quiver (check out the full quiver ahead of time here). These boards, built by some of the most respected performance surfboard manufacturers in the world, are yours to try in what is shaping up to be a weekend of rippable waves at Ehukai.

“It was important for us to give the public and opportunity to follow the lead of some of the incredible surfers who have already proven that these boards work,” says Kahi Pacarro, the Executive Director of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii. “More than anything, we want to show everyday surfers that there’s been a lot of progress in terms of sustainability in surfboard technologies, and the performance level is just as high as anything made with traditional materials. We don’t need to sacrifice performance for sustainability, and people are going to feel that firsthand.”

Get down to Ehukai this weekend and give these boards a spin, and check back in early April to vote for your favorite edits once the ProTest wraps up.