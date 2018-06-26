Public Not Happy With Hollister Ranch Access Deal

We reported last month on a deal the Hollister Ranch Homeowners struck with the California Coastal Conservancy that would allow a small stretch of public access along Hollister Ranch's hallowed sands.

Remember? If not, quick catchup: The YMCA owned a bit of land at the Ranch for decades, and had an access point pathway that, in theory, could have been used by the public to get into the Ranch. The Ranch owners group sued to be sure that access point wouldn't be used to force an opening past the gates. A settlement was reached: the public could access a small 3/4-mile chunk of the Ranch, if they could get there by boat or kayak.

The judge presiding over the case wanted the public to weigh in on the deal, and weigh in they have with hundreds and hundreds of letters pouring in. The nearly unanimous opinion? Not good enough. "We want more access, and we want it now," say the letter writers.

The CA Coastal Commission will host a hearing about all this on July 13. Will they make changes to the access plan? Will the judge make a change after the public comment period she requested is flooded with negative comments? Will this saga end in favor of limited access to the pristine jewel that is Hollister Ranch? Or with the public enjoying the place just as much as the landowners who bought in?

We may actually find out this summer.