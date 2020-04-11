Welcome to the third and likely-not-last weekly quarantine watchlist. Each week that we’re ordered to stay indoors to help flatten the COVID-19 curve, we’ll be presenting a list of some of our favorite surf movies available to quaran-stream online. We could all use a mental break from the chaos that is life right now (or at least a break from the incessant barrage of choreographed TikTok videos), so put down your phone, kick up your feet and let yourself be transported to another time and place with picks below.

Also, since you’ve got loads of time to kill, check out Volume I of our weekly quarantine watchlist here and here for Volume II.