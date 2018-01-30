Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnes is Missing at Sea

This morning a boat belonging to Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnes, 54, was found washed ashore near the World Tour stop at Hossegor, France. Agnes was last seen departing at 7:30 a.m. in his 36ft fishing boat “Masaret III”. Local news reported rough seas with light wind and clear visibility when he left. French maritime authorities state he called and said he would be delaying his return home due to thick fog. Currently there is a search effort in effect.

Agnes is an experienced surfer, has worked at Quiksilver for nearly 30 years and has been the CEO since 2015.

Eleven-time World Champion and former Quiksilver team rider Kelly Slater posted a heartfelt message on Instagram voicing his concern for Agnes, which you can read below:

Check back for updates on this story as it unfolds, and our thoughts are with Agnes, his family and friends.