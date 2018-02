In Taylor Curran‘s latest short “Cold Boys,” Timmy Reyes and Jake Kelley score a lonely Pacific Northwest beachbreak with rainbow- spitting tubes. On paper, it’s a coldwater dream, but the men in grey suits and lord know what else float just out the back. And did we mention it's cold? Because it's cold.

This is Taylor’s second release in less than a month showcasing the Left Coast's winter goodness. You can watch an early Feb release here.