Enjoy a segment from award-winning director Nathan Oldfield's new film "The Church of the Open Sky"

Director Nathan Oldfield’s beautiful new love letter to surfing in the form of a film, “The Church of the Open Sky,” has been racking up accolades on the festival circuit. To celebrate the film’s wider release on iTunes, Vimeo on Demand and DVD, Oldfield posted the above segment from the film.

In a serene dance with the ocean, Rasta takes a minimalist approach to wave-riding during a solo Sri Lankan bodysurf session. Though lacking a fluke, a dorsal and pectoral fins, and even the assistance of swim fins, Rasta still manages to pull off dolphin-esque surf moves with ease.

The film’s full-length trailer is below and can be purchased here.